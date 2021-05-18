CAFCC: Amokachi identifies reasons for Enyimba’s heavy defeat

Ex-international, Daniel Amokachi, has blamed Enyimba’s heavy defeat in the quarterfinal of the CAF Confederation Cup against Pyramids FC of Egypt on lack of professionalism.

The Special Adviser to the president on football said this during his programme, aired on Brila FM on Monday.

The first leg game ended 4-1 in favour of Pyramids despite Enyimba taking the lead as early as the first minute of the game.

“When you look at it and when it comes to professionalism, they are (North Africa) far better than the way we were if you going to compare,” he said.

“They know that football is all about business and everything about them is business, and that is why they are always having an edge over us.

“I wouldn’t say Enyimba is out of the competition, but they will need to score three goals to get any opportunity of progressing.

“There was no cohesion within the team, moving forward, they should have a strategy, they have to question themselves and believe they can make it, it all about professionalism, if we want to get there, we have to do the right thing.”

Like this: Like Loading...