CAFCC: Anayo sure of Enyimba’s prospect against Pyramid

Despite the huge task ahead of the country’s representative on the continent, Enyimba FC, Super Eagles forward, Anayo Iwuala, has exhumed confidence that the team will scale through.

EnyimbaSpeaking with the club’s media ahead of the crunch game against Pyramids of Egypt in the CAF Confederation Cup, Anayo said they will do all within their power to get the needed result.

Enyimba lost the first leg of the quarterfinal game 4-1 despite scoring first and will need to score three goals to scale through to the next round. The winger missed the first leg due to accumulated cards and will be rearing to go on Sunday. He said he did not feel good that he was not there in person to play for the team, during the first leg. Anayo said that the team knows what is at stake and he is confident of a miracle in Aba.

Like this: Like Loading...