CAFCC: Enyimba beat ES Setif, return to winning ways

Enyimba international FC of Aba shot back to the top of Group A of the CAF Confederation Cup with a 2-1 victory against Algerian side ES Setif in Aba. Enyimba with six points in the group will remain at the summit should Orlando Pirates fail to pick maximum points in Libya against Al Ahli.

Just days after returning from international duty with the Super Eagles, goalkeeper John Noble and winger Anayo Iwuala made the starting lineup and impressed as the People's Elephants got back to winning ways in the continental championship Skipper Austin Oladapo missed a penalty kick and then scored a beauty to inspire Enyimba FC to a narrow 2-1 win over Algeria's Es Setif at the Enyimba Stadium in a matchday three clash of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Anayo Iwuala, days after making his Super Eagles debut, impressed alongside goalkeeper John Noble to lead the Elephants to a much-needed victory over the Black Eagles.

Enyimba won their first game of the group stages at home to Libya’s Al Ahli Benghazi but lost on matchday two to South Africa Orlando Pirates and knew only a win against the Algerian outfit could see them reclaim top spot in Group A.

But the visitors, still without a win after two matches, had other plans and took a surprise lead through Monsef Bakrar in the 13th minute. Moments later, Enyimba’s skipper Oladapo had the chance to draw his side level from the spot, but he missed his kick. Fatai Osho’s men then missed two huge opportunities to punish the visitor

