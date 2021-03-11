Sports

CAFCC: Enyimba defeats AL Ahli as Osho applauds team

Posted on

The country’s only surviving club on the continent, Enyimba on Wednesday defeated Al Ahli Benghazi of Libya 2-1 in their first game of the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup played at the Aba Township Stadium. Captain Austin Oladapo put the Nigerians ahead with a well- taken volley in the 9th minute before the Libyans equalized from the spot kick moments later. Victor Mbaoma made sure the points were safe with his strike in the dying moments of the first half.

Despite dominating the second half, the eight-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions failed to add to their two goals as they failed to convert numerous chances created. Speaking after the game, the coach of the team, Fatai Osho, hailed the performance of his players while revealing that his tactics worked against the Libyans.

“I am happy with the win, even if we scored 10 goals there will always be room for improvement in the team, we did well in this hot weather,” he said. “We played against a formidable team with good character, playing as a unit helped us.” “We will now focus on the next game in South Africa. We didn’t change our style, but gave them a surprise element in Samson Obi.

Our Reporters

