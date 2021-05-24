Sports

CAFCC: Enyimba out of continent, draw Pyramids at home

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

It was end of the road for Nigeria only surviving team on the continent, Enyimba, as they crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup after drawing 1-1 at home against Pyramids of Egypt.

 

Enyimba had lost the first leg 4-1 in Egypt and anything less than 3-0 win would definitely end their dream of winning the only cup they have never won after winning the Champions League back-to-back.

 

The Nigerians were dumped out 5-2 on aggregate after only managing a 1-1 draw with the Egyptians in Aba.

Enyimba found themselves trailing to Ibrahim Adel’s 35thminute opener, however, the returning Super Eagles star, Anayo Iwuala, replied for the home side eight minutes later to send both sides into the break on level terms.

 

Meanwhile, Kano Pillars moved to the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League table after a 1-1 away draw against Katsina United. With Akwa United not playing till tomorrow, the Sai Masu Gida are currently on 41 points, just a point ahead of Akwa.

 

In Lagos, MFM secured a 1-0 victory against Lobi Stars as the game between Rivers United and Abia Warriors ended goalless

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Rashford is latest player to receive abuse

Posted on Author Reporter

*FA vows action against online racism The Football Association has vowed to work with the government and social media platforms to eradicate racist abuse after a succession of incidents. The Chelsea defender Reece James, West Brom’s Romaine Sawyers and the Manchester United duo Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial were all targeted this week and on Saturday night […]
Sports

Okechukwu faults Rohr’s endless building process

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Ex-international, Uche Okechukwu, has lamented the continuous building process of the Super Eagles by coach Gernot Rohr, as he called on the Nigeria Football Federation to try and ask questions from the coach. The rock solid defender in his playing days told our correspondent in a chance meeting in Aba, Abia State, that the federation […]
Sports

Suarez in emotional farewell conference

Posted on Author Reporter

  Outgoing Barcelona striker, Luis Suarez is currently having a farewell conference in Barcelona as he prepares to further his career at Atletico Madrid. Hear him: “Coming here was a dream come true. I didn’t even imagine reaching these statistics. I can leave proud and satisfied after these six years.” At a ceremony attended by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica