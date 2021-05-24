CAFCC: Enyimba out of continent, draw Pyramids at home

It was end of the road for Nigeria only surviving team on the continent, Enyimba, as they crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup after drawing 1-1 at home against Pyramids of Egypt.

Enyimba had lost the first leg 4-1 in Egypt and anything less than 3-0 win would definitely end their dream of winning the only cup they have never won after winning the Champions League back-to-back.

The Nigerians were dumped out 5-2 on aggregate after only managing a 1-1 draw with the Egyptians in Aba.

Enyimba found themselves trailing to Ibrahim Adel’s 35thminute opener, however, the returning Super Eagles star, Anayo Iwuala, replied for the home side eight minutes later to send both sides into the break on level terms.

Meanwhile, Kano Pillars moved to the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League table after a 1-1 away draw against Katsina United. With Akwa United not playing till tomorrow, the Sai Masu Gida are currently on 41 points, just a point ahead of Akwa.

In Lagos, MFM secured a 1-0 victory against Lobi Stars as the game between Rivers United and Abia Warriors ended goalless

Like this: Like Loading...