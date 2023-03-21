Sports

CAFCC: IMC hails Rivers Utd, after winning ticket to quarterfinals

The Interim Management Committee of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has hailed the performance of Nigeria surviving team on the continent, Rivers United, after the Nigeria champion scaled through to the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup. The Port Harcourt-based team on Sunday was forced to a 2-2 draw by visiting Diables Noir of Congo Brazzaville. The Head of Operations of the IMC, Davidson Owumi, congratulated the team for reaching the quarterfinals stage of the competition. Owumi said the performance of the nation’s representatives in Group B of the CAF club competition has shown that they have the capacity as a team in both personnel and organisation to win the competition.
“Rivers United have represented the league very well and they have so far shown that the team can go all the way and possibly win the competition which Nigeria hasn’t won in many years,” Owumi said. “The results could not have been possible without adequate motivation of the playing personnel by the Management. It is also a product of the work of the Technical Crew that assembled the squad and the players themselves.” he added

