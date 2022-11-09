CAFCC Playoff: Ilechukwu talks tough, wary of away goal rule

Fidelis Ilechukwu has said Plateau United will be brave enough to take today’s CAF Confederation Cup playoff 2nd leg match to their Libyan foes Al-Akhdar Sports Club. Plateau United who were victorious in the 1st leg in Abuja, winning by a 4-1 scoreline, takes a three-goal advantage into the match billed for the 10,000-capacity Omar Al-Mukhtar Stadium, Bayda-Benghazi.

Speaking after the forty-man contingent of the Peace Boys arrived at Benghazi airport on Tuesday aboard a Tunisian airline flight at exactly 9:45 pm local time, 7:45 pm Nigerian time and settled down at their hotel Al-Wahab. “We are fully prepared for this allimportant match, knowing full well that coming out with a decent result will catapult the team to the group stage of the competition.

“Naturally a 4-1 victory is a good scoreline by any standard, but in a competition of this magnitude, where the away goal rule counts, we need maximum concentration to enable us to come out unscathed, said the former Heartland Head Coach. The match will kick off by 5 pm Libyan time which is 3 pm Nigerian time, as the winner of the tie over two legs, will scale through to the group stage of the competition which kicks off early next year.

