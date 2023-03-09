Sports

CAFCC: Rivers United, DC Pembe postponed

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Confederation of African Football has confirmed that the game between Nigeria’s representative Rivers United and DC Motema Pembe of DR Congo has been put off, BSNSports. com.ng report. Nigeria Premier Football League defending champions secured a comfortable away win against the Congolese side last week with Paul Acquah scoring the only goal of the game. The Matchday 4 and reverse fixture has been scheduled to take place at the Goodwill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Wednesday. According to the update, the Congolese are yet to arrive at the time of the game due to some logistics reasons. The football body will decide on the game, maybe 3 points and 3 goals will be awarded to Rivers United or the game will be fixed for another date.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Brazil kick off World Cup bid as Portugal enter fray

Posted on Author Reporter

  Favourites Brazil begin their bid to win a sixth World Cup on Thursday when they take on Serbia, while Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to put his acrimonious departure from Manchester United behind him as Portugal enter the fray against Ghana. Brazil will be wary of a dangerous Serbian side when the teams meet at […]
Sports

Icardi salvages a point for PSG at Lorient

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sergio Ramos was sent off as Paris Saint-Germain salvaged a 1-1 draw away at Ligue 1 strugglers Lorient thanks to Mauro Icardi’s injury-time equaliser on Wednesday. In their final outing of 2021, PSG trailed in Brittany to Thomas Monconduit’s thunderous first-half strike for Lorient until Icardi rescued a point with a header in the […]
Sports

Lampard’s status as Chelsea icon remains despite sacking – Abramovich

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Roman Abramovich says Frank Lampard’s status as a Chelsea icon “remains undiminished” despite his dismissal, and has thanked him for his work at Stamford Bridge over the last two years.   Lampard’s 18-month reign in the Chelsea hot seat came to an end when he was sacked by the club on Monday morning. The 42-year-old […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica