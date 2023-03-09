CAFCC: Rivers United, DC Pembe postponed

The Confederation of African Football has confirmed that the game between Nigeria’s representative Rivers United and DC Motema Pembe of DR Congo has been put off, BSNSports. com.ng report. Nigeria Premier Football League defending champions secured a comfortable away win against the Congolese side last week with Paul Acquah scoring the only goal of the game. The Matchday 4 and reverse fixture has been scheduled to take place at the Goodwill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Wednesday. According to the update, the Congolese are yet to arrive at the time of the game due to some logistics reasons. The football body will decide on the game, maybe 3 points and 3 goals will be awarded to Rivers United or the game will be fixed for another date.

