CAFCC: Rivers United shine as Acquah’s hattrick buries Motema Pembe

Rivers United striker, Paul Acquah, continued his rich form on the CAF Confederation Cup after recording a hat trick as the Nigeria Professional Football League winners buried DC Motema Pembe 3-1 in Uyo yesterday. The game initially scheduled for Wednesday was pushed forward by 24 hours day after the Congolese side failed to arrive Nigeria on time.

However, the delay did not affect the Nigerian side as they returned to the top of the table with nine points from four games. The Ghanaian international headed home Ukeme Williams cross with almost the last kick of the first half to give Rivers United the lead while scoring his second goal in the 56th minute, slicing home from Ampiah Emmanuel’s cross.

The visitors gave themselves a chance of taking something from the game after Mydo Nakouho Yallet scored a goal in the 78th minute as they continued to search for an equaliser, which proved difficult. With the game winding down, Acquah completed his hat trick in the added time to make the result 3-1 in favour of the home team. It would be recalled that Acquah also scored the only goal against same opponent in the first leg to hand the Pride of Rivers a crucial 1-0 away win and has nowscored four goals in his last two games which incidentally was against same opponent.

