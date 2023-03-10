Sports

CAFCC: Rivers United shine as Acquah’s hattrick buries Motema Pembe

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comments Off on CAFCC: Rivers United shine as Acquah’s hattrick buries Motema Pembe

Rivers United striker, Paul Acquah, continued his rich form on the CAF Confederation Cup after recording a hat trick as the Nigeria Professional Football League winners buried DC Motema Pembe 3-1 in Uyo yesterday. The game initially scheduled for Wednesday was pushed forward by 24 hours day after the Congolese side failed to arrive Nigeria on time.

However, the delay did not affect the Nigerian side as they returned to the top of the table with nine points from four games. The Ghanaian international headed home Ukeme Williams cross with almost the last kick of the first half to give Rivers United the lead while scoring his second goal in the 56th minute, slicing home from Ampiah Emmanuel’s cross.

The visitors gave themselves a chance of taking something from the game after Mydo Nakouho Yallet scored a goal in the 78th minute as they continued to search for an equaliser, which proved difficult. With the game winding down, Acquah completed his hat trick in the added time to make the result 3-1 in favour of the home team. It would be recalled that Acquah also scored the only goal against same opponent in the first leg to hand the Pride of Rivers a crucial 1-0 away win and has nowscored four goals in his last two games which incidentally was against same opponent.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Messi breaks Pele scoring record as Barcelona win

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Atletico go clear at top of La Liga Lionel Messi scored his 644th goal for Barcelona during his side’s victory over Real Valladolid to break Pele’s record of the most goals for one club. Argentina forward Messi, 33, scored Barca’s third when he collected Pedri’s backheel, took a touch then slotted the ball past […]
Sports

La Liga: Messi watches as Barca held by Eibar

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona felt the absence of the injured Lionel Messi as they were held to a draw at home by struggling Eibar in La Liga on Tuesday. Martin Braithwaite missed a penalty in the first half before Eibar stunned their hosts by taking a 57th-minute lead through striker Kike Garcia, reports the BBC. Ousmane Dembele […]
Sports

FG names Nzekwu, Jitubhoh, Adewunmi for Basketball IMC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Government on Monday, through the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, named some prominent Nigerians for the Interim Management Committee to oversee Nigeria basketball following the withdrawal of the country from all International basketball competitions for the next two years.   President Muhammadu Buhari recently announced the withdrawal of Nigeria basketball from international […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica