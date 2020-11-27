Sports

CAFCC: Rivers Utd depart for Equatorial Guinea Friday

Rivers United will depart for Equatorial Guinea on Friday 27th November for the 1st leg of their preliminary round CAF Confederation’s cup tie against Futuro Kings on Saturday. The team will depart for the city of Mongomo, Equatorial Guinea via a chartered flight. The match is slated for Futuro de Mongomo Stadium Mongomo, Equatorial Guinea at 4pm local time (4pm Nigeria time) while the return will take place in Port Harcourt next week.

