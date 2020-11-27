CAFCC: Rivers Utd depart for Equatorial Guinea Friday

Rivers United will depart for Equatorial Guinea on Friday 27th November for the 1st leg of their preliminary round CAF Confederation’s cup tie against Futuro Kings on Saturday. The team will depart for the city of Mongomo, Equatorial Guinea via a chartered flight. The match is slated for Futuro de Mongomo Stadium Mongomo, Equatorial Guinea at 4pm local time (4pm Nigeria time) while the return will take place in Port Harcourt next week.
Related Articles
We’ll step on toes to revive National Stadium – Chairman
Co-chairman of the Ministerial Implementation Committee on restoration of the National Stadium, Lagos, Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (Rtd), has promised that the body will step on toes in its quest to achieve success in their assignment. The former AFN Technical Director and World Athletics Licensed, was recently appointed as Co- Chairman alongside the Permanent Secretary, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Minister hints at Rohr’s sacking
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has hinted at relieving the Super Eagles’ manager, Gernot Rohr, of his duties. Dare’s reservation was due to the national team’s lacklustre performance against Sierra Leone in their back-to- back AFCON 2022 qualifier. While the Super Eagles played a 4-4 with the Leone Stars of Sierra […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NFF throws out Rivers United’s petition
Rivers United’s bid to play in the next CAF Champions League has been finally laid to rest after the Nigeria Football Federation ratified the final table for the last Nigeria Football Professional Football League presented by the League Management Committee. Rivers United have protested the decision on the final league table presented by the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)