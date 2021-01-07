CAFCC: We’ll be ready anytime –Eguma

As Enyimba exit CAF Champions League

It was a big relief for the players and officials of Rivers United after their CAF Confederation Cup game against Bloemfontein Celtic of South Africa was postponed till further notice. According to the media officer of the team, Charles Mayuku, the game scheduled for Wednesday January 6 has been postponed.

“Rivers United’s CAF Confederation Cup match against Bloemfontein Celtic initially Scheduled for today (Yesterday) January 6th 2021 will not hold,” the statement said. It would be recalled that the Nigeria Football Federation had requested for the postponement of the game after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control failed to step down on some of the COVID-19 protocols like the quarantine period for the South African contingent. Speaking with our correspondent, the coach of the team, Stanley Eguma, said it was a welcoming news. According to Eguma, there was nothing anyone can do about it because the situation is about life and death. He said: “This is what we called Force Majeure in sports because the situation around the world warrant such. “I am sure we are going to be ready for the game anytime the organisers reschedule the game. “We won away and we have to be ready so that we can qualify for the next round of the competition.” Also speaking with our correspondent, some of the players of the team, said they are happy that they are not going to be losing the tie after working so hard to achieve a 2-0 away win in South Africa. The second leg, first round tie had been scheduled for Wednesday (yesterday) in Port Harcourt. Rivers United hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg and would progress to the next round if they avoid defeat in the second leg. Meanwhile, Enyimba FC of Aba has bowed out of the CAF Champions League despite a 2-1 victory against Al Mereikh of Sudan. Al Mereikh took the lead in the 7th minute when Saif Terry dribbled past Enyimba defenders and scored. Enyimba got the breakthrough in the 14th minute when Mboama pounced on Okorom’s free kick to bring Enyimba level. Enyimba pressed for another goal but met a strong El Merikk defense. Enyimba kept hope alive when Mbaoma scored a 51st minute penalty after Samad Kadiri was fouled in the box. Despite pressing, they failed to get the needed goals as they bowed out of the competition on 4-2 aggregates after losing the first leg 3-0 in Sudan

