CAFCC: Why we lost to Diables Noirs – Eguma

Technical adviser of Rivers United, Stanley Eguma, has revealed the reasons why they lost heavily to Diables Noirs in the CAFCC League match on Sunday. The Nigeria champions played their opening group game of the CAF Confederation Cup against the Congolese side on Sunday and lost 3-0 to the utmost surprise of football fans across the country.

Speaking to the press after the game, Eguma said his players played very well but lost concentration after 30 minutes. “We never expected this result because we prepared for a better result but unfortunately, we got beaten 3-0,” he said. “I’m not surprised because I knew they are a good side. The scoreline did not reflect the standard of the game. “You could see that in the first 30 minutes, the game was balanced and we got two corner kicks which shows that we are attacking when we conceded the first goal, my players lost concentration as a result of tactical indiscipline.”

