CAFCL: Anyansi says Enyimba’s victory silence detractors

Enyimba chairman Felix Anyansi-Agwu has said his side’s 1-0 win against Burkina Faso outfit Rahimo FC in the CAF Champion League has rubbished the plans of his detractors, who he claims have ‘ganged up’ to ensure the downfall of the 2-time winners of the competition under his watch.

Substitute Victor Mbaoma headed in the only goal to put the People’s Elephant in control of the preliminary encounter against Rahimo after the first leg in Ouagadougou on Sunday. But it was not smooth sail for Enyimba on their way to Burkina Faso.

The delegation of the 8-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions, who could not travel as earlier scheduled on Friday due to financial difficulties, left Lagos on the eve of the match (on Saturday), arriving their hotel in Ouagadougou via Lome just 30 minutes to their designated official training time.

It was further gathered that the match commissioner had to extend their training time following pleas from Enyimba, after which the team proceeded for training and then, Covid-19 testing, all without food.

The long-standing administrator, who has overseen affairs at the club since 2001, said Enyimba passed through ‘difficult moments’ and ‘challenges that have been created’ to eventually grind out the away win against Rahimo. “There are a lot of things (that happened).

We went through difficult moments to be here (Ouagadougou) to honour this particular match,” Anyansi-Agwu, who is also an Executive Committee member of the Nigeria Football Federation, said. “I know the challenges that have been created here and there that have not really given this team room to express themselves

