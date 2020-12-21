Sports

CAFCL: Dayo Ojo tips Enyimba for victory over former club

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA Comment(0)

Enyimba midfielder Dayo Ojo is optimistic The People’s Elephant will knockout his former club Al Merrikh and book a place in the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

 

Two-time champions Enyimba travelled to Omdurman for the first leg, first round tie against the Sudanese giants on Wednesday, 23 December before the second leg in Aba two weeks later, with aggregate winners advancing to the money-spinning stage of the competition.

 

Ojo, who was on the books of Al Merrikh from 2016 to 2017, admitted that the 16-time Sudan champions are a good side but maintained Enyimba have the ‘advantage to move to the next round.’

 

“We believe, although it is football and anything can happen,” the former Sunshine Stars player said of Enyimba’s chances of eliminating Merrikh. “You cannot predict what would happen in football, but with the video we watched and with what we’ve seen so far, I believe we have the advantage to move to the next round of this competition because of our standard.

 

“And I believe if we can get it right over there (in Omdurman), at least, I think we are going to finish it off in our home. I believe we’re going to get to the group stage.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports Top Stories

UEFA League: Man City could face Juve or Lyon with win over Madrid

Posted on Author Reporter

Manchester City will face Lyon or Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals if they hold on to their first-leg advantage over Real Madrid. City hold a 2-1 lead after the first leg of their last-16 tie, which was played before the coronavirus pandemic led to the suspension of the tournament, reports the BBC. Draw in […]
Sports

EPL: Klopp, Wilder disagree over Anfield VAR calls

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jürgen Klopp claimed Liverpool were “disadvantaged” by VAR once again as his side overcame a controversial penalty award and a disallowed Mohamed Salah goal to beat Sheffield United 2-1 at Anfield. The Premier League champions moved level on points with Everton at the top of the table thanks to Roberto Firmino’s first goal of the season […]
Sports

Senate President, hails Joshua

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan has heaped praises on Nigerian Anthony Joshua following his 9th round knockout of Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in their world heavyweight championship fight at The SSE Arena, Wembley, on Saturday night.   Joshua had floored Pulev on three occasions and ended the fight with a vicious right hand to retain […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: