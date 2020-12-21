CAFCL: Dayo Ojo tips Enyimba for victory over former club

Enyimba midfielder Dayo Ojo is optimistic The People’s Elephant will knockout his former club Al Merrikh and book a place in the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Two-time champions Enyimba travelled to Omdurman for the first leg, first round tie against the Sudanese giants on Wednesday, 23 December before the second leg in Aba two weeks later, with aggregate winners advancing to the money-spinning stage of the competition.

Ojo, who was on the books of Al Merrikh from 2016 to 2017, admitted that the 16-time Sudan champions are a good side but maintained Enyimba have the ‘advantage to move to the next round.’

“We believe, although it is football and anything can happen,” the former Sunshine Stars player said of Enyimba’s chances of eliminating Merrikh. “You cannot predict what would happen in football, but with the video we watched and with what we’ve seen so far, I believe we have the advantage to move to the next round of this competition because of our standard.

“And I believe if we can get it right over there (in Omdurman), at least, I think we are going to finish it off in our home. I believe we’re going to get to the group stage.”

Like this: Like Loading...