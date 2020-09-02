CAFCONFED: Plateau United need support to reach S/F – Coach

Plateau United coach, Abdu Maikaba, has said his team requires ‘all the necessary support’ to achieve its target of reaching the semi-finals of the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League. The Jos-based team finished top of the aborted 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (season on the Points Per Game (PPG) table, and as a result, will represent Nigeria, alongside two-time winners Enyimba, in the lucrative CAF Champions League for the first time since 2018. Despite enjoying unflinching financial support in recent times from the Plateau State Government – sponsors of the club – the coach said the team will require even more backing and hard work to realize their last-four ambition in the competition.

“The Plateau State Government gave us enough support, but actually, we have to work very hard to achieve that target,” he said. “Getting to the semi-finals (of the CAF Champions League) is not an easy task, and we have to work very, very hard. We have to be given all the necessary support to get there.

“In terms of personnel, like replacement of players, I have to get the support to make the replacement effective. If not, the team will not even be as strong as last season.” Plateau United’s bid to reach the semi-finals of the Confederations Cup next season required adequate preparations amongst other things.

However, the restriction on contact sports in the country due the Covid-19 pandemic has ensured on-field preparations are yet to get underway as the players are not permitted to even train. In the light of the above situation, Maikaba wants the authorities to grant Plateau United and the other three continental campaigners a waiver to enable them commence training so they can give Nigeria quality representation in the CAF inter-club competitions next season. “We have to start our preparation as early as possible, and the way things are going, the government has not given the permission to start training. It is going to be very difficult,” the former Wikki Tourists handler stated.

