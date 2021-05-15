Sports

CAF’s strange geographical qualifier draws

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

The politics of football in Africa is just like the day-today politics of other spheres of life. Football politics is even worse as a few cliques could determine what happens in the entire continent to boost their selfish interests. Simply, football politics is like the same politics and rivalry between the Peoples’ Democratic Party and the All Progressive Congress. Top shots in football at all levels tinker with crunch decisions based on their influence in CAF. In recent times, Nigerian teams have been struggling to earn tickets for global events as CAF has now turned the qualifiers into a regional matter.

The country’s U-20 team under the tutelage of coach Ladan Bosso was grouped in WAFU Zone B of the African qualifiers for the Nations Cup at that cadre and the FIFA World Cup. Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire were the opponents of the Flying Eagles and only one team will emerge.

The country’s U-20 team failed to pick the ticket since the three countries are tough in the round leather game. Few weeks after, the U-17 team also filed out against Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire, the team had to rely on another result to pick a ticket for the AFCON in that stage of football. As fate would have it, FIFA cancelled the U-17 and U-20 World Cups and so the impact of the CAF pairings did not manifest to the fans of the game at global level. However, investigations revealed that politics in CAF during the Ahmad Ahmad regime informed the current regional style of qualification series. It was decided that teams and other zones on the continent might never get a chance of playing at the global stage if the open draw style prevailed and so the regional style was embraced. Sad enough strong countries/teams come from the western and northern parts of Africa while the East and South are weak.

It was so strange that Nigeria, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire compete in the same WAFU B. For example, Nigeria and Ghana have rich pedigree in continental and global age-grade football but these countries are now competing in the first round of the African qualifiers. This is a big setback for Africa as at least one of the continent’s big teams must fall from the first stage while a weak team will pull through from the eastern or southern part of the continent. During the week, the fixtures for the African Women’s Nations Cup were released by CAF and Nigeria will be meeting Ghana in the very first round. How? This fixture is one of 22 ties that saw the 44 teams seeded based on geography, rather than a ranking system, taking into account past results, the latest FIFA rankings or even a mixture of the two.

Nigeria are currently the top-ranked women’s side in Africa according to FIFA with Ghana at number four. The 22 aggregate winners progress to the second round that will decide the 11 nations joining hosts Morocco at next year’s finals. The 2022 tournament will be the first to feature 12 nations after the cancellation of the 2020 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nigeria and Ghana are heavyweights in women’s football and having them meet in the first round means one of the continent’s best will be missing at the next AWCON.

This is very absurd and the new CAF leadership under Patrice Motsepe of South Africa will have to address this issue capable of causing disaffection forever in Africa. Of what use will it be for Africa if either Nigeria or Ghana fail to make the cut while countries like Uganda, Tanzania or Ethiopia will make it and eventually reduce the standard of the competition in Africa. If any of these teams qualify based on the current geographical arrangement, some of them could be beaten by 8 or 10-goal margins at the Women World Cup.

In future competitions, things have to change because it means Ghana, Nigeria Cote d’Ivoire cannot represent the continent in same event. The continent should revert to the open draw style with the top teams on bye such that the best should pull through no matter the geographical region they come from. Football is a beautiful game and we should not allow the politics and administrative issues to hinder the progress in any way. Nigerian officials who were part of the crisis which led to this arrangement should learn how to play better politics that will be of advantage and not otherwise.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Wike Cup: Akwa United proves class in Cynosure’s 3-1 victory

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

•Bayelsa holds Abia; as MFM, Goddosky ends in draw   Two first half goals and a third in the second half were all Akwa United needed to dispatch Cynosure FC in the ongoing 2nd Edition of the Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament.   Despite starting brilliantly, Cynosure FC shot itself in the foot when a […]
Sports

La Liga: Real move level on points with Atletico

Posted on Author Reporter

  Goals from Casemiro and Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid a win over Granada to take them level on points with leaders Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga. After a poor first half, Real took the lead when Casemiro headed in from Marco Asensio’s cross from the left. Benzema sealed the victory in […]
Sports

New 36-team Champions League format set for final UEFA approval Monday

Posted on Author Reporter

*Plans move forward after ECA and UEFA meetings on Friday *Fans’ groups label plans ‘serious threat to the entire game’ The Champions League’s controversial new 36-team format from 2024 is set for final approval by UEFA’s Executive Committee on Monday. A decision had initially been expected on March 31 but was delayed due to some […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica