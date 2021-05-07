Metro & Crime

Cairo Market inferno: LASEMA begins investigation

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As controversy continues to trail the Cairo Downtown market inferno in Oshodi which destroyed goods worth millions of naira, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), has launched a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the cause of the disaster.

While some believe that the inferno was caused by possible explosive devices in the market, others insist it was caused by a power surge and other inflammable items stored in the market.
But speaking during the on-the-spot assessment of the disaster scene, the LASEMA boss, Dr Oke-Osayintolu said he couldn’t categorically speak on the cause of the fire until the investigation is concluded.
He expressed dismay that responders were attacked in the process of containing the fire and warned that henceforth anyone caught molesting emergency responders would face the full wrath of the law.
Meanwhile, as Lagosians sympathise with the victims of the markets fire, some of the affected traders lamented that the incident was a huge loss to them with the current economic situation in the country.
They appealed to the state government for assistance to cushion the effect and ameliorate their plight.
Properties affected include 66 shops, 4 offices and 25 containerized shops.

