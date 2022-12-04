Calabar Port berths largest vessel ever

The renewed effort of the management of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to grow the fortunes of the Eastern Ports of Calabar, Warri, Onne has continued to yield dividend as the Calabar Port Complex recently received its largest tonnage of a Single General Cargo Vessel.

The vessel MV HAI JIN JIANG SH with International Maritime Organisation (IMO) No: 9579729 carrying gross tonnage of 32,390 arrived at the Calabar Port on Sunday, November 27, 2022 with a General Cargo of 47,129 metric tons and 26 heavy duty trucks.

This came on the heels of the reception on September 24, 2022 of MV Yong Jin, with LOA of 190 meters carryi.

At a small ceremony to receive the vessel, the Port Manager, Olumati Festus, said the berthing of MV HAI JIN JIANG SH indicates that the port is active and vibrant and viable.

He attributed the success recorded thus far to the support given to the port by the Managing Director of the NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko.

He said, “The significance of the berthing of this vessel is to tell the world that the Calabar Port is not dead but active.

