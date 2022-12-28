Calabar Tragedy: Ayade cancels ‘bikers’ parade’ as Police claim four died

Clement James, Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade has expressed sadness over the ugly incident where an errant motorist plunged into a crowd that thronged the Carnival route to watch the Bikers Parade on Tuesday in Calabar.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Chief Press Secretary, Barrister Christian Ita on Thursday, said Governor Ayade is devasted by the incident and has directed security agencies to apprehend the motorist who is on the run.

While sympathising with the victims of the accident and their families, the governor, according to the statement, ordered an immediate investigation to unravel how the motorist was able to get through security barricades to have access to the routes which were closed to the public.

Ita said the Governor directed the immediate discontinuation of the Bikers’ Parade in honour of the victims of the accident.

Ayade while promising to ensure the culprit is arrested and brought to book, however, sued for calm.

Meanwhile, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Balarabe Sule told New Telegraph that “only four people died” at Bogobiri area of state capital as a Camry car was said to have lost its break and rammed into many people who had gone out to watch the bikers’ display along Mary Slessor Road.

