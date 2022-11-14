Politics

Calamity hits Abia PDP, ex chair dies, campaign DG attacked, manifesto presentation postponed

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State Monday announced the death of its former chairman, and the Chairman of the Contact and Mobilisation Sub Committee of the 2023 state Campaign Council, Chief Ndidi Okereke.

The party consequently postponed the public presentation of the manifesto of its governorship candidate, Prof. Uche Ikonne, scheduled to hold Tuesday in Umuahia, the state capital.

A release issued by the Vice Chairman and acting Publicity Secretary, Hon Abraham Amah, directed that the State Secretariat and all offices of the party in the 17 LGAs be shut as a respect for the late chairman, saying a new date would be announced subsequently.

Similarly, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has condemned the attack on the Director General of the Professor Uche Ikonne Campaign Organisation, Rt. Hon Barrister Chinedum Elechi in Umuahia Monday.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

