Calcium supplement tied to mortality risk – Study

While an individual should be able to get enough of calcium, an essential mineral from diet, many people, especially the elderly, are reaching for its supplement form instead. However, new research has warned that taking calcium supplements could be damaging for health. The results of the study are publishedin the journal ‘Heart’. The research found that taking the popular calcium supplements was linked to a significantly higher risk of all-cause mortality. Calcium has various tasks in the human body, ranging from helping to build bones to ensuring normal blood clotting. In the new study, the researchers wanted to examine the link between supplemental calcium, mortality and progression of aortic stenosis, a medical condition which happens when the heart’s aortic valve narrows. This leaves the valve unable to open fully, reducing or blocking blood flow from the heart into the main artery and to the rest of your body.
Related Articles
LASG closes Abule Crossing for rail modernisation project
The Lagos State Government has said it would close Abule Level Crossing towards Apapa end of the railway project for construction on the rail track from today to November 22. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Transportation stated that the construction company, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Limited, would commence the […]
Signing Borno State Child Protection Bill Into Law, Victory For Children – UNICEF
UNICEF has described the assent of the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum on the Borno State Child Protection Bill, as victory for children in Borno State. In a statement, UNICEF said the development is also a recognition of the legal framework for childrens’ protection against recruitment and use by armed groups, child labour […]
Akwa Ibom targets N43.8bn IGR in 2022
Akwa Ibom State Internal Revenue Service said it is targeting to generate over N43.8bn as it Internally Generated Revenue for the 2022 fiscal year. The Executive Chairman of the parastatal, Mr. Okon Okon who disclosed this on Friday, while speaking at the 2022 Strategy Session held at Helemah Event Centre, Uyo, assured that the organization […]
