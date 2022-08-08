Calcium supplement tied to mortality risk – Study

While an individual should be able to get enough of calcium, an essential mineral from diet, many people, especially the elderly, are reaching for its supplement form instead. However, new research has warned that taking calcium supplements could be damaging for health. The results of the study are publishedin the journal ‘Heart’. The research found that taking the popular calcium supplements was linked to a significantly higher risk of all-cause mortality. Calcium has various tasks in the human body, ranging from helping to build bones to ensuring normal blood clotting. In the new study, the researchers wanted to examine the link between supplemental calcium, mortality and progression of aortic stenosis, a medical condition which happens when the heart’s aortic valve narrows. This leaves the valve unable to open fully, reducing or blocking blood flow from the heart into the main artery and to the rest of your body.

