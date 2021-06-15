Education

Caleb don harps on administrative effectiveness, lauds proprietor

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The need to focus and improve the poor administrative effectiveness of the judiciary in the country as demonstrated by gross delay in response time to applicants and litigants, poor teamwork and lack of communication have been stressed.

 

A lecturer and Head, Public & Community Relations, Caleb University, Dr. Elvis Otobo, who disclosed this, added that records management practices and conducive work environment have been considered useful in the organisation.

 

Otobo, who noted that his Doctoral Thesis focused on records management practices and work environment as determinants of administrative effectiveness, however, stressed that the study examined records management practices and work environment as determinants of administrative effectiveness. “The study adopted a survey research design.

The population is 328, and total enumeration was used. A structured and validated questionnaire was used to collect data for the study. Cronbach’s Alpha reliability coefficients for the constructs ranged from 0.93 to 0.94.

 

A response rate of 100 per cent was achieved. Data were analysed using descriptive and inferential (multiple and simple regression) statistics,” he said.

 

The university’s spokesman, who recently completed his PhD programme at Babcock University, Ilishan, Ogun State, lauded the Proprietor/Founder of Caleb University, Prince Ola Adebogun for inspiring his PhD. Otobo, however, recalled how Dr. Adebogun, in 2014, at that time when life was at its lowest ebb for him, gave him a chance and encouraged him massively all the way as a father would do to his biological son.

 

Otobo added: “He kept encouraging me all the way as mentor and father, first by his kind and motivating words. Any time I have the rare opportunity to see him personally or talk with him on the phone. He is so positive and inspiring by telling me to aim for the top and for the best.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Career path policy’ll guide teachers’ growth, improve standards – TRCN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has said that the implementation of the career path policy it developed and approved by the National Council on Education (NCE) in 2019 would provide a systematic guidance on teachers’ growth and standards in line with global best practices.   TRCN Registrar, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, who disclosed this […]
Education

LRCN inducts 330 librarians as Nigeria has 6,796 professionals

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

With the induction and certification of 330 fresh library professionals, the country currently has a total of 6,796 qualified Librarians, the management of the National Library has said. Registrar/Chef Executive Officer of the Librarians’ Registration Council of Nigeria (LRCN), Prof. Michael Afolabi, disclosed this during the 11th induction and seventh conference of Certified Librarians in […]
Education

JAMB reschedules Mock UTME to thursday, May 30

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board  (JAMB), has rescheduled the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to hold on Thursday,  May 30th.   JAMB’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol,  Dr. Benjamin Fabian in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the examination was rescheduled due to some adjustments in the Board’s operational processes.   He said: “The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica