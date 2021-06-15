Caleb don harps on administrative effectiveness, lauds proprietor

The need to focus and improve the poor administrative effectiveness of the judiciary in the country as demonstrated by gross delay in response time to applicants and litigants, poor teamwork and lack of communication have been stressed.

A lecturer and Head, Public & Community Relations, Caleb University, Dr. Elvis Otobo, who disclosed this, added that records management practices and conducive work environment have been considered useful in the organisation.

Otobo, who noted that his Doctoral Thesis focused on records management practices and work environment as determinants of administrative effectiveness, however, stressed that the study examined records management practices and work environment as determinants of administrative effectiveness. “The study adopted a survey research design.

The population is 328, and total enumeration was used. A structured and validated questionnaire was used to collect data for the study. Cronbach’s Alpha reliability coefficients for the constructs ranged from 0.93 to 0.94.

A response rate of 100 per cent was achieved. Data were analysed using descriptive and inferential (multiple and simple regression) statistics,” he said.

The university’s spokesman, who recently completed his PhD programme at Babcock University, Ilishan, Ogun State, lauded the Proprietor/Founder of Caleb University, Prince Ola Adebogun for inspiring his PhD. Otobo, however, recalled how Dr. Adebogun, in 2014, at that time when life was at its lowest ebb for him, gave him a chance and encouraged him massively all the way as a father would do to his biological son.

Otobo added: “He kept encouraging me all the way as mentor and father, first by his kind and motivating words. Any time I have the rare opportunity to see him personally or talk with him on the phone. He is so positive and inspiring by telling me to aim for the top and for the best.”

