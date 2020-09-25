Education

Caleb produces 44 first class, inaugurates Clark as Chancellor

Caleb University, Friday churned out 44 First Class graduates at the 10th convocation of the private institution located at Imota, Lagos.

The authorities of the university also conferred the institution’s Honorary Doctor of Science in Political Strategy and Development (Honoris Causa) on Elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, who was installed at the ceremony, which was held on online/virtual platform, as the Chancellor of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie, while welcoming guests to the event said the university despite the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in March was able to develop e-learning Management System in which the students were taught seamlessly for the second semester.

“We had the second Semester online successfully, which led to today’s 10th convocation of our students. It was a new experience, but it was completed successfully,” he said, basking in the euphoria of the monumental physical and academic development of the university over the years.

These, he noted, include the newly built Prof. Idowu Sobowale School of Communication and Media Studies, construction of access roads on campus and banks, among others.

According to him, in the area of collaboration, the university is partnering IBTC Bank for the transformation of the institution, as well as another organisation for the postgraduate studies.

Giving the breakdown of the graduating students, Owens-Ibie said no fewer than 1,158 students received their scrolls for the award of first degree and postgraduate studies.

Out of the 768 first degrees, the Vice-Chancellor hinted that 44 graduated with first class, 27 students with Distinction, 366 with Second Class Lower, 320 students graduated with Second Class Lower, and 38 graduates had Third Class.

Responding, Chief Clark, the new Chancellor, pledged his readiness to perform his new role diligently in accordance to the law of the university.

In his remarks, the Governing Council Chairman/Pro-Chancellor, Prof. Fola Tayo, who was represented by Prof. Badejo, however, described Caleb University as a highly sort after institution with focus for research and entrepreneurship development.

