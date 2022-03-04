News

Caleb varsity admits 2,140 students

Vice-Chancellor of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie, has restated the commitment of the university to providing a learning environment conducive to the production of quality graduates. He said this during the 15th matriculation of the private university. At least 2,140 freshers were admitted to the 2022/2023 academic session. According to Owens-Ibie, 1,513 undergraduate students were admitted, with 295 gaining admission through the Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB).

He added that 59 were admitted to the Caleb Business School, and 283 to the College of Postgraduate Studies. The VC said: “This is the highest number of new students in the history of Caleb University.” He called on the students to shun all forms of bad conduct and indiscipline, but to adhere strictly to the rules and regulations of the university. Owens-Ibie listed some of the construction projects on campus to include a new female hostel and two male hostels; 10 new staff quarters under construction; the Computer-Based Testing Centre building now at the first-floor level; while the new Sports Arena is almost completed for full use.

 

