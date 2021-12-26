Education

Caleb Varsity appoints Ogunsan as Board of Trustees member

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Caleb University has appointed the Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan, a Member of the Board of Trustees of the institution.

In a letter signed by the proprietor of the university, Dr Ola Adebogun, and issued recently, the school explained that the appointment is a crucial part of the organisational structure of the institution, while noting that Ogunsan was considered for the appointment owing to his hard work, integrity and selfless service in the pursuit of the excellence.

In the exact words of the proprietor: “I have the great honour and privilege to appoint you as a Member of the Caleb University Board of Trustees, Imota, Lagos.

“The Board of Trustees of Caleb University is part of the organisational structure of the establishment which functions as one of the organs and units to ensure good university governance and administration.

“Your appointment to the Board of Trustees is in recognition of your hard work, integrity of character, selfless and relentless effort in the pursuit of excellence. I sincerely believe that Caleb University will benefit tremendously from your vast experience and astute leadership qualities.

“It is my ardent prayer that God who has helped you so far will continue to raise you up to greater vista and grant you good health and long life.”

 



