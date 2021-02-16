Education

Caleb varsity gets NUC’s nod to commence Law programme

Kayode Olanrewaju

 

 

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has given Caleb University, a private university at Imota, Lagos the approval to commence a Law programme.

 

The approval, according to the university, in a statement, entitled: “Caleb University gets NUC approval to commence Law Programme,” was coming after a few weeks that the NUC, an agency supervising university education in the country also gave the institution the approval for the take-off of Magodo Campus Site’ as a ‘City Campus.’

 

With the approval by the National Universities Commission, the university is to commence its Law programme at the Magodo City Campus for Full-Time students. In the statement signed by the university’s Information, Media and Publication Specialist, Olawale Adekoya, the approval was contained in a letter signed by the NUC Director of Academic Planning, Dr. N.B. Saliu.

 

The NUC letter read in parts: “I am directed to inform the Vice- Chancellor that the Executive Secretary has considered and approved the establishment of the Full-Time Mode of the following undergraduate programme to be run in the City Campus of the university, with effect from the 2020/2021 academic session – LLB, Law.”

 

“The institution, backed by the  mandate, has since rolled out admission forms for the Faculty of Law at the Magodo City Campus for the 2020/2021 academic session,” Adekoya said.

 

According to him, the Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie, has also pointed that “the approval is a continuation of the harvest of good news in Caleb University, and we remain grateful to the National Universities Commission for its support.

