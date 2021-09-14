Education

Caleb Varsity key player in education sector – Swiss School of Business

Swiss School of Business and Management, Geneva, Switzerland, has described Caleb University, Imota, Lagos as a key player in the educational sector that has impacted positively many generations.

The Business School disclosed this while conferring International Outstanding University (With Quality Education and Moral Standards) Award 2021 on the university.

 

The award was conferred on Caleb University at the 2021 World Education and Technology Summit, which took place at the Nigerian National Merit Award House, Abuja.

 

According to the Swiss institution, the International Outstanding University Award (With Best Infrastructure, Best Quality Education and Others) is awarded to the best institution in recognition of quality education, research and exceptional services to humanity and the public.

 

While conferring the award on the university, the Swiss School of Business and Management said: “Caleb University is an important player in the educational sector and has positively impacted many generations; we have decided to invite your university to receive this award and to share your ideas with other world class institutions and leaders.”

 

The award was presented to the institution by Mrs. Mariarita Mercurio, the representative of Swiss School of Business and Management.

 

The Deputy Director, Public Relations and Marketing for the university, Dr. Elvis Otobo, who represented the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie at the award ceremony, thanked the organisers for recognising and bestowing the prestigious global award on the university.

 

He said the award was an affirmation of the high standards of quality education and research offered at Caleb University, as well as the level of extraordinary moral standards among its students.

 

According to him, the award would further inspire greater commitment towards excellence among staff and students of the university in conformity with the vision of its founder, Dr. Ola Adebogun, who has made unalloyed sacrifices towards the advancement of quality education with emphasis on high moral standards.

 

Similarly, he added that the distinguished and exceptional leadership qualities of the Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Nosa Owens- Ibie, a Professor of Communication, Media and Development had globally recognised his immense contributions towards the development and transformation of the institution.

