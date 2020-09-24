News

Caleb varsity names Clark as chancellor

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Omobola Adefisayo, is expected to deliver the 10th convocation lecture of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, billed for September 25, 2020. The convocation, according to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie, will be held virtually via an online platform. A statement by the Information, Media and Publication Specialist for the university, Olawale Adekoya, hinted that the theme of the lecture is “To Your Education, Add Innovation.” While announcing the activities lined up for the graduation, he said the authorities of the private university had appointed Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) an Ijaw leader as the new Chancellor of the institution. The Vice-Chancellor said: “Caleb University is pleased to have Chief Clark as our Chancellor. We will surely benefit from his knowledge, wealth of experience and leadership acumen.”

