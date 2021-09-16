Metro & Crime

Caleb varsity reacts to disappearance of student, Olajide

Posted on

The management of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, has cleared the air and explained that an undergraduate of the private university, John Oluwanifemi Olajide was last seen on campus on August 18, 2021. Prior to that, he had a detailed chat and discussion with his sister, Stella Olajide, between August 15 and 17th, on how he should leave the school premises unnoticed. He apparently complied with this instruction, which also specifically asked him to leave his luggage and phone behind, while leaving the campus.

A statement issued by the spokesman for the institution, Elvis Otobo, the Deputy Director, Public Relations and Marketing, said: “We got this information from WhatsApp messages obtained from Stella’s phone. It was also this chat that first mentioned the issue of cult.” According to the WhatsApp Chat, otobo added that Stella called an identified family contact on campus on August 19th to find out if Olajide had left campus. The statement further added: “A search team immediately went into action, but their efforts proved abortive, as the student could not be found in the hostel or anywhere on campus. “The university management immediately contacted Olajide’s parents. Both parents visited the school on August 20th and affirmed that they have not seen him.

“Thereafter, the university reported the matter on 21st August, to the Imota Divisional Police Station. “The Divisional Police Officer personally visited the university on the 22nd of August, for preliminary investigation. This led to another visit on the 23rd August with a team of police officers led by the Divisional Police Officer.” According to Otobo, on the August25, Area N, invited officials of the university and they responded swiftly to the invitation, saying that the case was later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Yaba, where both parties were invited and interrogated on August 27, 2021, and requested to come back on August 30.

