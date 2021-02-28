News

Caleb Varsity’s law programme’ll be second to none –Proprietor

The Proprietor, Caleb University, Lagos Dr. Ola Adebogun, has said that the huge infrastructural development and quality of lecturers at the institution’s College of Law would make it second to none in no distant time Dr. Adebogun, who stated this recently in Ikeja, also said that with the National Universities Commission’s (NUC) nod for the private university to run a law programme, was an indication of the rising profile of the institution, the credibility of its academic and co-curricular programmes, and the university’s actual  and potential impact on the wider society.

 

He further stressed that the accreditation status of the programmes and the quality of the university’s operating system had been attested to by the NUC, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and various professional bodies, adding that efforts were being made to add other new programmes at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. It would be recalled that the NUC recently gave approval to the university to commence the full – time mode of the LL-B Law programme.

 

This was contained in a letter from the Council, dated February 10, 2021 and signed by Director Academic Planning on behalf of the NUC Executive Secretary by Dr. N.B Saliu, Director of Academic Planning, following the earlier resource verification of the Council’s Panel of Experts to the University with a view to accessing the human and material resources available for the establishment of the programme.

 

The letter further stated that the Executive Secretary had considered and approved the establishment of the full-time mode of the LL-B Law programme to be run in the Magodo City Campus of the university with effect from 2020/2021 academic session.

