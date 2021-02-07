Calibration of weighbridges’ll reduce high maintenance costs of roads –Experts

As the Federal Government announced the commencement of strict enforcement of calibration of installed load weighbridges across the country, officials and road engineers have stated that the enforcement will ensure that only loads that are not above the prescribed weight a road can carry, are allowed on such roads.

Accordingly a Director at the National Meteorological Institute (NMI), Enugu, Engr. Bede Obayi, told Sunday Telegraph that strict enforcement of the calibration of the weighbridges will save the country lots funds hitherto used for the maintenance of the roads, saying regrettably, such roads quickly fall back into state of disrepair shortly on the completion of maintenance because heavy duty trucks that are above the capacity of the roads ply on them and damage them.

“The enforcement of the calibration of weighbridges will ensure that axial loads above the capacity of any road, is not allowed on that particular road. When that is done, we save the cost of maintenance and extend the life of the highway because it is such loads that destroy the roads and cause accidents. “It will also free some of the funds government is currently deploying to road maintenance and reconstruction to other critical sectors of the economy, that is why we consider this as an important national assignment that must be discharged with of all sense of patriotism,” Obayi said during the calibration of the weighbridge at the AMP Terminals, Apapa.

Meanwhile, in a letter recently issued by the Federal Ministry of Transportation, it was disclosed that the move was to facilitate the enforcement of the axle load limits necessary to prevent damage of Nigerian roads caused by overloading.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that President, Muhammadu Buhari, signed the instrument of accession of the supplementary Act relating to the harmonization of standards and procedures for the control of dimensions, weights and axle load of heavy-duty goods transport vehicles.

As a result, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has been directed by the Federal Government to ensure that the weighbridges at the ports and loading bays are fully calibrated. According to the statement, the document provides guidelines and penalties for enforcement of the new regime of axle load limits in Nigeria.

This came as the Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim said during the official ceremony and commencement of the calibration exercise of the APM terminal weighbridges in Apapa ports that the agency would carry out the directive in line with international best practices. Salim, who was represented by a Director of the NMI, Engr Bede Obayi, emphasised that the task given to the agency is to calibrate weighbridges for measurement of all cargoes.

“The calibration will be effected on weighbridges to ascertain the axial load for heavy duty vehicles and food transporting vehicles that transport both wet and dry products across the country.

He reiterated that the Federal Government aim is towards preserving the roads from constant damage by overweight trucks, as well as giving Nigerians the right quality products. Performing the calibration of the weighbridges, Salim said the calibration, which would be extended to other seaports and oil deports/terminals in the country, would help the government to get accurate weights of cargoes and also to check the influx of substandard goods and services.

The Director-General noted that the calibration exercise is a country-wide exercise that was given to the NIMA of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria as the custodians of the primary measurement standards of highest accuracy in Nigeria.

“Metrology is the science of measurements and can be used to check the influx of substandard goods and services in Nigeria,” he said. He said the Federal Executive Council’s (FEC) approvals on roads construction and management give credence to our calibration services to ensure that our roads are preserved and maintained for long-term uses. “An example of the implementation process has been carried to other Africa countries to support the AFCTA.

“SON is to ensure that these weighbridges give accurate measurements to the users.” Salim maintained that given the assignment to SON shows that the government appreciates the roles of metrology and calibration to economic development.

“We are happy that this assignment is given to us. This shows that the government appreciates our measuring roles. We want to assure all port stakeholders’ of accurate measurements and enjoin them to always declare accurately necessary information about their imports and exports,” he said.

The SON boss noted that the exercise would help the government to collect correct revenues. He said that the SON management has sensitized all stakeholders on the benefits of weighbridge calibration and accurate declaration of cargo weights and would continue to educate and enlighten them.

Like this: Like Loading...