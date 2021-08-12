Calibration: SON to penalise culpable steel manufacturers

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has issued a stern warning to local steel manufacturers to ensure that they calibrate the equipment used in the production of steel rods in the country. SON demanded that the manufacturers should be ready to face penalty and prosecution in a lawful court when linked to non-standardisation of steel manufacturing.

Director-General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, gave the warning in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Lagos, saying it was no longer business as usual for steel manufacturers in Nigeria. Salim stated that the agency was fully geared to ensuring that all equipment used in measuring various parameters are calibrated in the country. He revealed that SON had acquired latest measuring instruments to ensure compliance to the standards of equipment used in the steel, maritime, oil and gas and other industries.

Salim said that all weigh bridges, universal textile machines, among others, must be calibrated to achieve equity in business, while also ensuring that products do not fall short of the requirements of the standards. “This way, consumers will get value for their money; manufacturers will be happy because they are producing their products to meet the requirements of SON.

“This means Nigerians will be happy to use the products to build structures that will stand the test of time to stem the incidences of collapsed buildings and build the economy of this country,” he said. Also in the SON statement, the Director, National Metrology Institute (NMI), Bede Obayi, said that the institute was committed to ensuring the highest accuracy standard of measurement in Nigeria. This, he explained, were in areas of mass and related quantities such as pressure, volume, temperature, metrology in chemistry, electrical measurements, dimensions, lengths and all the other parameters that can help Nigeria achieve economic development.

Like this: Like Loading...