News

California office building shooting kills 4, including child

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A shooting at a Southern California office building on Wednesday killed four people, including a child, and injured a fifth person before police shot the suspect, police said.
Shots were being fired as officers arrived at a two-story office building on Lincoln Avenue in Orange, southeast of Los Angeles, at about 5:30 p.m., Lt. Jennifer Amat said.
“An officer-involved shooting occurred” and the suspect was taken to a hospital, Amat said, but she didn’t immediately know his condition, reports The Associated Press.
The shooting was on the second floor of the building, Amat said. Media reports said bodies could be seen on the building’s second-floor walkway and in a courtyard.
Amat had no details about the confrontation, what may have sparked the attack or why a child may have been at the building at 202 W. Lincoln Ave. Signs outside indicated a handful of businesses were located there, including an insurance office, a financial consulting firm, a legal services business and a phone repair store.
By 7 p.m., the situation had been stabilized and there wasn’t any threat to the public, police said.
In a tweet, Gov. Gavon Newsom called the killings “horrifying and heartbreaking.”
“Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight,” he wrote.
Rep. Katie Porter, a California Democrat whose district includes the city of Orange, said on Twitter that she was “deeply saddened” by reports of the shooting. “I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more. My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely.”
A Facebook livestream, posted by a resident who lives near the office building, showed officers carrying a motionless person out and providing aid to someone else, the Orange County Register reported.
The livestream also showed officers taking two handguns from someone who was lying on the ground and providing help to another person. Two other people were led away in handcuffs, the paper said.
The killings were the latest mass shooting in the United States in the last two weeks.
Ten people were killed in a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket last week and eight people were fatally shot – including six Asian women – in three Atlanta-area spas the week before that.
Amat said the shooting was the worst in the city since December 1997, when a gunman armed with an assault rifle attacked a California Department of Transportation maintenance yard. Arturo Reyes Torres, 41, an equipment operator who had been fired six weeks earlier, killed four people and wounded others, including a police officer, before police killed him.
The city of Orange is about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles and home to about 140,000 people.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

COVID-19 allowance: Abuja resident doctors begin strike Sept 1

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory Administration (ARD-FCTA), will from Tuesday, September 1, go on strike, over non payment of their COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowances, as well as non implementation of the variation of the 2018 promotion exercise amongst other issues.   The strike action follows the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum earlier […]
News

Neuropsychiatric Hospital laments families’ abandonment of patients

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Provost and Medical Director of Neuropsychiatric hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Dr. Afis Agboola has expressed concern over rate of abandonment of patients by their families in the hospital. The Provost also lamented reluctance of philanthropists to render financial support to the hospital due to the stigma attached to the hospital,appealing to members of […]
News Top Stories

CBN debits banks N226bn for CRR default

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) debited Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country N226 billion in the week ended November 20, for failing to meet Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) targets, according to a Nairametrics report seen by Sunday Telegraph yesterday.   The CRR is the minimum amount banks are expected to retain with the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica