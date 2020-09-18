Arts & Entertainments

Calis Bless drops new single ‘You’

Posted on Author Moses Kadiri Comment(0)

Fast rising female artiste, Ahigbe Omoye Blessing, (aka Calis Bless) has released Afro-pop single titled ‘You’. The single has been described as a comeback hit to the Nigerian music industry, after a previous attempt two years earlier. Calis Bless graciously vibe to a rich Afro-fusion sound adorned with great lyrical dexterity in the tune produced by Bayological Beatz.

Speaking on her music career, Calis Bless said she started music four years ago, but went professional two years ago. Setting out on her professional career in 2018, she recorded and released singles titled, “Without the Money” and “Don’t Go” in 2019, she dropped “Ijo Cuppy” and “For You” which did not really go as ex- pected. Determined to succeed in the industry, Calis Bless launched a 2020 come back with hit singles like “Jaye Lo”, “Party” and her latest single “You”, which is doing fairly well despite the low promotion it is getting due to paucity of fund. The Edo State born songstress, based in Lagos State, said her passion for music is what has kept her going is the industry, because, the challenges she has faced is enough to make her quit on her dreams.

