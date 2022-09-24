News

Call for Ayu’s removal ill-timed –Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said those calling for the resignation of the National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, are not wrong but said the 2023 general elections is too close for the party to make a change at its leadership. Atiku, who spoke through Charles Aniagwu, a spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, said Ayu agreed to leave if a presidential candidate emerged from the North, but explained that would be after the elections. According to him, the party did not make that request, noting that the National Executive Committee (NEC) has passed a vote of confidence on him and the National Working Committee (NWC).

He advised aggrieved members to consider the interest of the country first and not about North and South. “In developed climes nobody talks about zones and regions they talk about what works for the people. President Buhari is from Katsina today but I am not too sure that life has become far better for those in Katsina than it was in 2015,’’ he said. The Delta commissioner noted that the presidential candidate is not opposed to Ayu stepping down, adding that the difference between the party’s position and that of Rivers State, governor Nyesom Wike and his group is time line.

“Our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and our National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu are on the same page with them to return the National Chairman to the South but that can only be done after the general elections because we have a bigger picture in view. “Again, Ayu’s stepping down is not the problem, going by our party constitution, moving the Chairman from the North to the South is the problem because the Deputy National is expected to take over from him by virtue of Section 45 of the party’s constitution. “So even if Ayu leaves, what happens to Iliya Damagun, who is the Deputy National Chairman? “What happens to the National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu who hails from Imo State. By the convention and principles of our party both of them don’t come from the same zone because both of them actually run the party,” he observed.

 

