Call for Chairman’s resignation misplaced –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that call for the resignation of its chairman by the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – is misplaced. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary of the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi described the allegation by Senator Dino Melaye that the INEC Chairman allocated scores to parties as unfounded and irresponsible. “At the same time, contrary to the insinuation by both parties, results emanating from the states point to a free, fair and credible process,” he said. Oyekanmi said there are laid down procedures for aggrieved parties or candidates to follow when they are dissatisfied about the outcome of an election. “Such procedures do not include calling on the INEC Chairman to resign or for the election to be cancelled. “To be sure, aggrieved parties are free to approach the courts to ventilate their concerns and wait for the matter to be resolved. Making inciting comments capable of causing violence or unrest is unacceptable,” he added. According to him, the 2023 general election processes are in their final stages of completion, and that “it is only fair for aggrieved parties to allow the conclusion of the process and approach the courts with their evidence to pursue their cases.”

Tax evasion: We can’t trace N17bn debtor companies’ addresses –FIRS

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

Ambassador TY Buratai: A Testament to Patriotism

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Tougher scrutiny for UK, S’Africa passengers

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

