CALL FOR PANTAMI’S RESIGNATION: ATTEMPT TO DERAIL NIGERIA PROGRESS

The Civil Society Forum has been inundated with calls and messages regarding the devious, blackmailing and political plots ongoing to oust the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Sheik Isa Pantami over religious views he expressed as a young cleric. Worse still, a minority opinion asked the Minister to resign over unsubstantiated allegations of links to Al-queda and other Islamic terrorist groups.

These allegations are figments of the imagination of desperate interlopers whose fears we are here to reveal to the public.

As a young cleric, Sheik Isa Pantami like other devoted clerics sermonised in favour of their religious beliefs. The research available as at then prompted those beliefs. As time progresses and his educational pursuits increases, he stoutly stood for humanity through various efforts at ensuring peaceful religious coexistence and harmonious relationships amongst all peoples. Suffice to say that Sheik Isa Pantami grew from an Islamic cleric to becoming a global peace enabler he is today.

The truth of the matter is that the blackmailers are playing a script prepared by the enemies of Nigeria. The Honourable Minister is been attacked for the genuine reforms being championed by him in the fight against insecurity with the NIN initiative linking citizens phone numbers capable of identifying major criminals and their sponsors. Both as a private and public citizen the honourable minister had displayed rare patriotism in ensuring the correctness and accuracy of the most important data which confirms who a Nigerian citizen is. Going further, the compulsory NIN registration is capable of identifying economic looters, political brigands, bandits, insurgents, kidnappers, internet fraudsters and all criminals alike.

This initiative is been rejected by elements who are in the business of profiting through crimes against the nation.

The huge cry about #PantamiMustGo is an attempt to derail President Muhammodu Buharis government from resolving the insecurity problems bedeviling Nigeria and Nigerians.

The Civil Society Forum haven seen through the plots wish to say that any attempt by anybody, group or organizations at removing Sheik Pantami through the backdoor is a well orchestrated agenda at festering insecurity, corruption and social vices.

As concerned Nigerians, we insist that nothing must be allowed to derail the well focused plan of putting Nigerians on a database that can detect who we all are and what we claim to be.

We urge President Buhari to resist the unholy media trial against Sheik Pantami. We hold in our minds and that of majority Nigerians that the Minister’s initiative is one of the major solutions to solving the problems currently faced by Nigerians.

We have elected to resist the vile minds and remove their venom against the nation.

Any movement against the Minister is anti Nigeria. We must be bold to say this and ensure that the peace of our nation is not sacrificed on the alter of religious affiliation or criminal alliance of few who are hell bent in continuing their national sabotage for personal enrichment.

We seek the understanding of Nigerians and the international community to know that many of Nigeria’s problems are internal. Those preparing for the fall of the Buhari government should know that the sacrifices and diligence of the last 6 years have shown that no nation can be above her citizens. In ensuring development, every Nigerian must rise about self and be patriotic to measures and policies that can lead to greatness.

In asking Nigerians to see beyond the #PantamiMustGo orchestra, it is important to state that we have already began mobilization to shot the evil mission down.

We aver that the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Sheik Isa Pantami is doing a great service to Nigeria and deserves every encouragement for the completion of his efforts at ridding the nation of all crimes. No amount of intimidation can stop him from achieving success.

Finally, we are not unaware of subterranean plans to deploy blackmail, propaganda and protests against the Minister. We assure the entire public that they cannot succeed.

We will jointly support the government of President Buhari to end crimes in our nation.

We warn those unpatriotic hirelings to desist.

Nigeria is ours and we must protect our nation.

