Call for secession in Nigeria, irresponsible, unacceptable –Lai Mohammed

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has, once again, condemned moves and calls for secession in Nigeria by some ethnic jingoists, saying it is ill-informed and, therefore, irresponsible and totally unacceptable. The Minister disclosed this when he virtually addressed participants at the Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in Bauchi yesterday. He reaffirmed that agitation to divide the country was a satanic agenda that all stakeholders must rise up against.

Mohammed also enjoined the Public Relations practitioners in the country to deploy globally acceptable principles of their profession in addressing the myriad of challenges confronting Nigeria. He argued that most of the issues enabling the ravaging ethnic divisive agitations across the nation were mainly as a result of misrepresentation of government’s policies and actions. He equally urged the leadership of NIPR to prevail on practitioners of public relations to desist from encouraging the menace of fake news and misinformation that is adversely affecting governance in Nigeria.

He said, “Raise your voice against those fighting against the unity of the country. NIPR should help to fight the menace of fake news and misinformation”. Earlier in his speech, the NIPR National President, Malam Muktar Sirajo said public relations practitioners have contributed to nation building through adherence to professionalism and will remain committed to its values. He also noted that “the wellbeing of our people is top on the agenda of the Nigerian Public Relations family and it is and will always be available at the hour of need”.

