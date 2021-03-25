Call for secession tears Yoruba apart

…it’s not in our best interest –YCE

The call for secession of the Yoruba Nation from Nigeria by the self-acclaimed Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, is tearing the region apart, with opinion divided over the move. Igboho had, a week ago, declared Yoruba as a separate nation and demanded the secession of South- West states from Nigeria. During his declaration, Igboho said the major resources of Nigeria were in the hands of Northerners, stressing that Yorubas were being killed and their land taken over. “If the police attack us for that, we are ready for them. We do not want Nigeria again, but the Yoruba nation.

There is no essence for one Nigeria when the major resources in the country are in the hands of the northerners. Enough is enough. There is no going back… We are not scared of anybody. These killer herders are taking over our land and they are killing our people,” he said. But the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, warned that the state is not part of the secession plan being promoted by some Yoruba leaders. “I must not fail to comment on the current agitations by some people who express grievances arising from the challenges of nationhood.

“It is not uncommon to find groups and individuals purporting to act or speak on behalf of the rest of us. While it is the right of citizens to discuss, agitate and even fight to right perceived wrongs, culminating in self-determination, this must be done within known and acceptable parameters. “l state, unequivocally, as the Governor of Ondo State, elected by the people to serve them and protect their interests, that our people have elected to stay in the Federal Republic of Nigeria as constituted at present.

We recognise that there are reasons to demand that certain anomalies be put right. We will continue to encourage dialogue as an effective tool in resolving disputes,” he said. But the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi,disagrees with the position of his counterpart in Ondo State. He said those calling for the secession of the South-West from Nigeria are doing so out of frustration. Fayemi, in a television interview, said calls for secession and self-determination is expected in an agitated society. “Frankly, when you have stress and laxity in the society, you’re bound to find a whole range of responses.

Some rational, some irrational, some that speak to the fears of the people, some opportunistic and harebrained. There’s no question that some of the reactions we’ve seen will fall into all of those categories,” he said. The governor said he was optimistic the country would overcome its challenges, stressing that those calling for secession were doing so out of frustration. He urged the government to look into better ways of managing diversity in the country. In the same vein, the secretary-general of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Dr. Kunle Olajide, said it is not in the best interest of Yoruba people to seek for secession.

He noted that the region is not the only marginalized region in the country. According to him, the agitation for secession is a total reflection of societal ills facing the country. Olajide said the country has lived together for over 100 years and calling for secession after 100 years is not a wise decision for the region. Olajide called on Igboho and other agitators in the region to allow the elders to engage the Federal Government over the insecurity and marginalization of the region.

