Call off strike, Emir of Gwandu tells ASUP

The Emir of Gwandu and Chairman Kebbi State Traditional Council of Chiefs Alhaji Eliyasu Bashar has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) to call-off their seven weeks nationwide industrial action as the country is broke. He made this appeal yesterday when he received members of the Union in his Palace in Birnin Kebbi, adding that the strike embarked upon cannot solve the problem rather they should go on dialogue with the Federal Government. He assured them that he will involve all the relevant stakeholders for dialogue “I promised you people that I will contact the Minister of education and finance to ensure that your demand had been fulfilled” he said. He explained that the country can no longer depend on petroleum; rather govt. should diversify the economy in order to meet up with the people demands. Responding, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic Mr. Anderson U. Ezeibe said
Giving legal teeth to fight against violence
It has been a long drawn battle. The passage of a law to stop violence against persons across the country has taken the front burner for some months now. In Bayelsa State, various groups are pushing, asking the state to do the needful. Pauline Onyibe reports from Yenagoa It is said that in a society […]
UTME: Admission exercise to begin August 21
The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all institutions to begin the conduct of the 1st and 2nd choice admission exercise from August 21, 2020, to a date yet to be announced. This was contained in a 2020 admission guideline made available to newsmen on yesterday in Abuja, by the Head of Information, […]
Twitter ban: There’s conspiracy ‘to silence me’, says Trump
•Free speech under attack –Trump Jr US President Donald Trump has expressed displeasure over an alleged attempt to silence him by Twitter, Democrats and the Radical Left. Trump alleged that Twitter is conspiring with his political enemies “to silence me”, a move he vowed to fight against. He made the allegation via his […]
