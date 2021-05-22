News

Call off strike, Emir of Gwandu tells ASUP

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The Emir of Gwandu and Chairman Kebbi State Traditional Council of Chiefs Alhaji Eliyasu Bashar has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) to call-off their seven weeks nationwide industrial action as the country is broke. He made this appeal yesterday when he received members of the Union in his Palace in Birnin Kebbi, adding that the strike embarked upon cannot solve the problem rather they should go on dialogue with the Federal Government. He assured them that he will involve all the relevant stakeholders for dialogue “I promised you people that I will contact the Minister of education and finance to ensure that your demand had been fulfilled” he said. He explained that the country can no longer depend on petroleum; rather govt. should diversify the economy in order to meet up with the people demands. Responding, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic Mr. Anderson U. Ezeibe said

