Call off sympathy strike, Diri tells N’Delta varsity lecturers

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday urged lecturers at the stateowned Niger Delta University (NDU) to end their seven-month-old sympathy strike with its national body, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The governor insisted that the sympathy industrial action by lecturers of the university was no longer justifiable as they have been receiving their salaries monthly without going to work.

He said although the institution’s governing council has scheduled a meeting with the union, he said the lecturers ought to reciprocate the goodwill of the state government by returning to the classroom in the interest of the students. A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, yesterday quoted the governor as saying that the state government had sorted out all the issues between it and the institution’s ASUU.

Governor Diri added that lecturers in federal tertiary institutions might have issues with the Federal Government, but that was no longer the case with the stateowned institution’s lecturers. He said: “Let me use this opportunity to call on lecturers at the Niger Delta University to call off their strike. I have already given directives to the governing council, which represents the government in the management of that university.

 

