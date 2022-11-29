‘Call the CJN to order’ FG told

The Federal Government has been enjoined to call the Chief Justice of the Federation Chief Justice Olukayode Ariwoola to order in view of statements he made recently in Port- Harcourt, Rivers State.

Making the call recently in Lagos, the Association of Professionals for a Great Nigeria, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Amos Data-John, noted that the comments attributed to him during a dinner held in his honour by the Rivers State Gov. Nyesom Wike were ‘outrageous, ignoble and unbecoming of a personality of his stature.’

“We read with utter dismay and surprise, the statement made by the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola published in a national daily in which he expressed happiness at Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State being a member of the G5 Governors. For the No.1 judicial officer in the country to make such partisan and obviously biased comment, is outrageous,

and unbecoming, something that should be condemned by all well meaning citizens of our great country.”

The statement added that the judiciary being the last hope of the common man, is expected to be impartial and unbiased, and not to express opinions that show political bias and inclinations. “When a Chief Justice of the country wines and hobnobs with politicians, making biased statements like he did, then there’s a serious problem in our judicial system. This is especially so in a nascent democracy like Nigeria’s that need nurturing and which the judiciary has a big role to play in that regard,” it stated.

Continuing the statement said:” It is in this light that we, members of the Association of Professionals for a Great Nigeria, hereby call on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the CJN to order over his partisan and biased remarks. Presently, there are numerous cases pending in our courts at different levels; with the General elections in 2023, just a few months away, more case will be added from aggrieved politicians and parties. What hope are there for these people to get fairness and justice in our courts when the CJN of the country shows such bias and partisanship?

Justice Ariwoola should be cautioned and reminded about the sanctity of the exalted position he holds and minds those he wines and consorts with especially politicians of questionable character and gangster like personality. Continuing to do so will bring the judiciary into disrepute,” it noted.

It will be recalled that the G5, a group of aggrieved Governors are calling for equity, fairness and justice in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), insisting that the party’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, should step down to pave the way for someone from the South to succeed him, since the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, hails from the North.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...