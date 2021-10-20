Calls for naira devaluation amid economic lull

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is staving off calls from some quarters for a fresh devaluation of naira due to the negative macroeconomic implications of such a move at this time, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Clearly, the parallel market exchange rate volatility that followed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s announcement on July 27 that it had stopped its weekly sale of foreign exchange to Bureaux De Change (BDCs) in the country fuelled speculation that the apex bank was about to devalue naira.

Osinbajo’s call In fact, the speculation intensified a few days ago when Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, while making a presentation at the Mid-Term Ministerial Performance Review Retreat, suggested that CBN should have a “rethink” about its current forex demand management strategy as, according to him, the exchange rate is artificially low and does not reflect the current market realities.

The vice-president stated: “As for the exchange rate, I think we need to move our rates to (be) as reflective of the market as possible. This, in my own respective view, is the only way to improve supply.

“We can’t get new dollars into the system where the exchange rate is artificially low. And everyone knows by how much our reserves can grow. I’m convinced that the demand management strategy currently being adopted by CBN needs a rethink, and that is just my view.

“Anyway, all those are issues that when the CBN governor has time to address, he will be able to address in full.” However, many financial experts and stakeholders wasted no time in telling the vice president that they opposed his call for naira to be further devalued.

Support for CBN

For instance, in his response to the vice president’s statement, a professor and financial expert, Uche Uwaleke, stated that the devaluation of the local currency would lead to an increase in the level of poverty and unemployment in Nigeria.

According to Uwaleke, the implications of devaluing naira now were quite scary. He said: “The first casualty will be the 2022 Appropriation Bill. It means the 2022 budget, which is predicated on N410.15 per dollar is dead on arrival. The vice president obviously means well.

But this statement is capable of triggering panic buying and speculation in the forex market (official and parallel) and further complicating things for CBN.

“No doubt, devaluation will force down the volume of imports and reduce the pressure in the forex market temporarily. But have we thought of the impact it would have on pump price of fuel and the multiplier effects?

“How about the knock-on (effects) with regard to inflation and interest rates, especially at a time when inflation rate remains elevated? Is high inflation rate not inimical to investments, whether local or foreign?”

Commenting on the argument that naira devaluation would serve as an incentive to foreign investors, Uwaleke stated that there was not enough evidence to support this claim as other factors such as insecurity equally play a part. He noted that naira had suffered several defees

valuations in the recent past without yielding any positive result. “It (devaluation) has neither solved the fundamental problem of helping to diversify the export base nor curbed unbridled imports.

Doing so yet again will not change anything. Rather, it’s a recipe for high poverty and unemployment levels,” Uwaleke said.

Also faulting the vice president on his call that CBN should review its exchange rate policy and allow naira to reflect the realities of the market, a group known as the Nigeria Economic Advancement Forum (NEAF) noted that CBN, since the outbreak of COVID-19, has been working assiduously to stem naira’s slide against dollar.

The group pointed out that CBN, under Godwin Emefiele, has often explained that no currency is managed at fixed rate value and that the value of any currency is to the degree of the strength of the economy of the concerned nation.

Similarly, in his reaction, well known financial analyst, Dr. Boniface Chizea, contended that given the peculiar nature of the Nigerian economy – its dependence on imports and low productivity, “it is not reasonable to expect a robust and stable rate of exchange of the naira.”

He noted: “The rate we have today is because the Central Bank has gone out of its way to stem a free fall in the value of naira by all manner of creative manipulations despite a not so robust reserve situation.”

Interestingly, in the wake of the spate of criticism that Professor Osinbajo received on the issue, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, issued a statement denying that the vice president called for devaluation of naira and that his comment was misunderstood.

Negative macroeconomic implications

Commenting on the issue in a chat with New Telegraph, a banking industry source said that while CBN can easily devalue the naira and had, in fact, had cause to devalue the local currency several times since 2015, the regulator was not in a hurry to make that move at this point in time because of its negative macroeconomic implications, especially at this time that the country is still grappling with sluggish growth.

Some of the negative implications, as the source pointed out, include: Government debt service already over 70 per cent of revenue, thus, a devaluation will make it over 100 per cent easily; inflation, though high at 16.63 per cent, has been trending down in the last six months.

“A devaluation to N550/$1 will push inflation to over 25 per cent and loans that were indexed on FX will be immediately repriced (higher interest rates) and terms will be made much tougher, which could lead to widespread defaults, higher NPLs and financial system instability.”

In addition, the source noted that a devaluation would result in fixed income earners, which include all government workers, seeing their real wages evaporate into thin air. “The same pay they got last month, which they were already struggling to use to make ends meet, will simply buy less than half of what it bought them last month.

This could ignite justifiable calls for salary increases and could cause social unrest, in a country where tensions are already high,” the official said.

He further noted that a devaluation would lead to imports becoming much more expensive, translating into higher production costs, a situation, he said, would result in producers who can still import to pass the higher costs on to consumers, who will pay more for the same goods, while producers who cannot pass on the cost will shut down their operations over time.

“Since imports value will rise astronomically and exports won’t, (our main export is oil, which we cannot control its price or quantity), the country’s current account balance will go into deficit and make our balance sheet much worse,” he added.

He equally pointed out that a devaluation of the local currency would mean that Nigerians who buy FX from the CBN for school

defees, medical bills, BTA, PTA, etc., will pay much more in naira. According to the industry official, apart from taking into account the negative implications of a devaluation, proponents of devaluation should also try to find out the more structural reasons for the sustained pressure on the naira. He raised some posers.

He said: “Why is it that 80 per cent of cargo ships and planes that bring goods to Nigeria (for which we pay dollars) leave our shores empty (implying we do not earn dollars from potential exports of goods they would have carried)? “What has been done about the perennial complaint of many potential exporters about the gridlock at the ports and the myriad of illegal charges levied by a multiplicity of agencies at the ports?

“Does the Nigeria Customs Service consider itself a trade facilitation agency or a revenue generating one? If they are a trade facilitation agency, has anyone seen their strategic plans to improve Nigeria’s international trade and ability to earn FX?

“Nigerian parents now spend over $10 billion annually to educate their children in all parts of world and at all grades of education from primary, secondary and university levels. If we could reverse up to half of this huge annual drain, naira will strengthen to under N250/$1. Even middle class families and entry level civil servants no longer believe in the Nigerian educational system or its quality.

What is government (at all levels) doing to change this? Can we begin by requiring that the children of all government officials at all levels (whether elected or appointed) be educated in Nigeria?”

Continuing, he said: “What is government doing to improve our healthcare systems and ensure we reverse the need for Nigerians to seek medical treatment abroad, even for routine checks?

We can save up to $7 billion annually from this and naira could strengthen to less than N150/$1 if we include the reversals/savings from educating our children here.” Recalling that in the 80s and 90s, the typical basket of food Nigerians ate was almost totally made in Nigeria, he noted that today, the country spends billions of dollars annually on imports.

“What is government’s plan to reverse this trend? Can we begin by requiring that over the next three to five years, all government vehicles be made in Nigeria by Innoson Motors or any other car manufacturer? If we can reverse up to 40 per cent, naira would strengthen to N70/$1,” he stated.

Conclusion Indeed, the consensus among most analysts is that given the record high demand for forex in the country today, CBN would likely not allow itself to be stampeded into devaluing naira and scuttling all the efforts it has put into boosting growth and ensuring financial stability.

