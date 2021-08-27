Cally Air may shut down over paucity of funds – Commissioner

Cross River State Commissioner for Aviation, Dr. Jake Otu-Enyia has complained that the controversial Cally Air currently contracted to Aero Contractors may soon shut down operations if the ministry could no longer draw money from a particular bank (name withheld) in the state. Otu-Enyia recalled that the ministry had been making efforts to withdraw money from the bank in order to renew the insurance, and carry out maintenance of the two aircraft in its fleet to no avail. The Commissioner, who spoke to journalists in Calabar, said: “Cally Air is at the risk of being shut down because we are unable to get money from the bank to renew our insurance and do maintenance of our aircrafts as it is standard practice and instructions from NCAA. “We came to the bank two weeks ago to get money with a clean instrument, but till this moment, we have not been able to get the money and the bank has not been able to explain to us what the problem is.”

