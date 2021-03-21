Faith

Calvary Bible Church set to empower Alimosho residents

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Calvary Bible Church, Idimu, Lagos is set to roll out its annual Alimosho Skills Acquisition programme (ASAP).

 

The 2021 edition of the annual skill empowerment programme, tagged ‘Learn 2 Earn’ has been scheduled for Monday, March 29 to Sunday April 4, 2021 at Rehoboth, the church’s Auditorium located at No 2, Anjorin Street, Idimu, Lagos.

 

The General Overseer of the Church, Dr. Olumide Emmanuel, disclosed that the Annual Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP ) is one of the numerous activities of the church aimed at raising a total man.

 

According to the cleric, the one-week skills acquisition programme will feature training of the participants in adire making, confectioneries, graphic designs, make-up & gele, on-line business & drop shipping, leather works, photography, soap making, insecticide, barbing, interior décor and real estate. He added: “We are a people oriented ministry.

 

We minister to the total man. We have numerous things apart from our weekly spiritual impact. “For the past 12 years our church Shift Outreach (S.O) has been on every Sunday doing the following: We visit hospitals every Sunday.

 

We visit hotels and motels every Sunday. We go to police cells every Sunday and hold services and feed the inmates. We go to the main Ikotun garage weekly to host services and feed people etc.

 

“And all these have been done weekly since 2009 with numerous amazing testimonies of transformed lives of former prostitutes and garage boys now saved. We also have the entrepreneurship academy where we raise a new breed of entrepreneurs and people can now partake of that online via www. teacademy.ng.”

 

“The church will also provide free lunch and business tools for participants at the one-week programme aimed at empowering over 5000 Alimosho residents of all ages and statuses,” Dr Emmanuel added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Prepare to meet your God

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

By tomorrow, our children and wards in the exit class in Senior Secondary School will be entering to write their last examinations for award of certificates for successful completion of their academic pursuit in those levels of their education while those in the universities, other tertiary institutions and even the younger ones in primary schools […]
Faith

There’ll be more deaths in Aso Rock –Primate Ayodele

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

When the Spiritual Head, NRI Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, prophesied on May 4, that Isa Funtua, a prominent member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabal, would die if he didn’t change his ways and allow spiritual cleansing of Aso Rock Villa, little was it known that the prophesy would come to pass speedily.   […]
Faith

Rev. Sharpton, NAN denounce #EndSARS Lekki assault

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Reverend Al Sharpton and National Action Network (NAN) have criticised the recent goings on in Nigeria in the wake of the #EndSARS protests which turned violent after Tuesday’s assault on them at the Lekki Toll Plaza.   According to popular American Civil Rights’ activist: “The world is witnessing young Nigerians take to the streets […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica