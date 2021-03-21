Calvary Bible Church set to empower Alimosho residents

The Calvary Bible Church, Idimu, Lagos is set to roll out its annual Alimosho Skills Acquisition programme (ASAP).

The 2021 edition of the annual skill empowerment programme, tagged ‘Learn 2 Earn’ has been scheduled for Monday, March 29 to Sunday April 4, 2021 at Rehoboth, the church’s Auditorium located at No 2, Anjorin Street, Idimu, Lagos.

The General Overseer of the Church, Dr. Olumide Emmanuel, disclosed that the Annual Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP ) is one of the numerous activities of the church aimed at raising a total man.

According to the cleric, the one-week skills acquisition programme will feature training of the participants in adire making, confectioneries, graphic designs, make-up & gele, on-line business & drop shipping, leather works, photography, soap making, insecticide, barbing, interior décor and real estate. He added: “We are a people oriented ministry.

We minister to the total man. We have numerous things apart from our weekly spiritual impact. “For the past 12 years our church Shift Outreach (S.O) has been on every Sunday doing the following: We visit hospitals every Sunday.

We visit hotels and motels every Sunday. We go to police cells every Sunday and hold services and feed the inmates. We go to the main Ikotun garage weekly to host services and feed people etc.

“And all these have been done weekly since 2009 with numerous amazing testimonies of transformed lives of former prostitutes and garage boys now saved. We also have the entrepreneurship academy where we raise a new breed of entrepreneurs and people can now partake of that online via www. teacademy.ng.”

“The church will also provide free lunch and business tools for participants at the one-week programme aimed at empowering over 5000 Alimosho residents of all ages and statuses,” Dr Emmanuel added.

