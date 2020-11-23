Calvert-Lewin hits brace in Everton’s win

Dominic Calvert-Lewin continued his excellent scoring form with two goals as Everton returned to winning ways in an absorbing encounter with Fulham.

Richarlison made an immediate impact on his return from a three-match suspension by providing the cross for Calvert-Lewin to bundle in after just 42 seconds.

In a dramatic game, Bobby Decordova-Reid equalised for the hosts with a clean right-foot finish before England forward Calvert-Lewin went top of the Premier League scoring charts with his 10th of the season from Lucas Digne’s cross.

France defender Digne provided another assist before half-time, this time for Abdoulaye Doucoure to head home unchallenged for Everton’s third – and his first since joining from Watford.

Fulham missed their third penalty of the season, awarded for Ben Godfrey’s foul on Ruben Loftus- Cheek, when Ivan Cavaleiro slipped, hit the ball against his wrong foot and sent it over the bar. Substitute Loftus-Cheek’s deflected finish from Ademola Lookman’s pass set up a grandstand finish but it was not enough to prevent Fulham from sinking to a seventh defeat in nine games.

