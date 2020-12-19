Calvert- Lewin set to bully Arsenal defenders

Everton are holding their own in the tough English Premier League this season and at the centre of that run is striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin who will be the major threat for Arsenal when the Gunners visit the Goodison Park on Saturday.

After a setback last month, Everton climbed to fifth in the EPL table on Wednesday evening after recording an impressive 2-0 victory away at Leicester City which was preceded by another win over Chelsea last weekend.

Toffees have their firing striker Calvert-Lewin to thank for his role in their charge for a top four finish; the 23-year-old has been one of the most improved players in the division following his stellar showing this term The striker who had spent loan terms at Stalybridge Celtic and Northampton before moving to Everton on a permanent deal in 2016 has become the m ost imp ortant part of Toffees’ attack line that includes Richarlison, from the left, and James Rodriguez, from the right.

The forward has scored 10 league goals this term, 16 in all competitions for club and country and averages a goal contribution per 90 of 0.95 and an expected goal contribution per 90 of 0.68. Four of Calvert-Lewin’s goals came from his head which underlines his aerial prowess; his height and frame allow him to compete for and win aerial challenges and he’s doing that to almost maximum effect. He has the ability to read the flight of the ball and judge the trajectory of the pass, this, combined with the ability to judge and time his jump effectively sees him win the ball a disproportionate amount of times when he is challenging for high balls and duels.

While there can be no doubt the most striking aspect of Calvert- Lewin’s game is his ability to win aerial duels consistently he is also an intelligent forward player who uses smart movement to create separation from defensive players. It remains to be seen how Arsenal’s defenders who have been caught napping on many occasions this term would be able to manage this striker’s presence. Even experienced Thiago Silva and his mates couldn’t contain him on the same ground last week.

“He’s no longer finding himself outside of the area when crosses are coming in, he’s no longer doing all of his hardest work in positions he can’t score, he gets into the 12-yard area where he is able to score,” said Leon Osman, who spent his whole career at Everton.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be hoping their striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will keep firing after he end ed a run of 648 minutes without a league goal at the Emirates Stadium to cancel out Theo Walcott’s opener in Wednesday’s clash with Southampton.

Like this: Like Loading...