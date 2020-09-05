CAMA 2020, Fulani agenda –Ogedengbe, Kaze, others

As controversy continues to rage over the amended Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA 2020), some notable Nigerians, mainly Christian clerics, have implied that the new law is a surreptitious agenda, which is meant to foist a northern ethnic dominance on the populace.

Prominent among those who hold the view that CAMA may have been clandestinely promoted by the Fulani hegemony are a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Bitrus Kaze, who represented Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the 6th and 7th National Assembly; and Bishop Stephen Ogedengbe of the Evangelical Ministries, Lagos. Others, such as the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Adewale Martins, noted that although it is a good policy, fears however, have to be allayed. On his part, Reverend Ladi Thompson of Living Waters Unlimited Church alluded to insinuations that CAMA 2020 is a kite flown by terrorist moles in government. First to fire a salvo was Bishop Ogedengbe, who was emphatic in his submission that the new law is being promoted by people of Fulani descent as an agenda against the Christian populace.

Ogedengbe said: “I agree totally with the thinking that CAMA 2020 is a Fulani agenda against Christians. Yes, because Islamic systems are few, in fact, absolutely few. In the North, the government runs most of the Islamic centres; they send them to mecca, to pilgrimage and most of them do not run what we call missionary institutions. “Remember that the missionary institutions are the ones that brought all what we call the religious centres and all the Christian schools. And that is exactly what most of the religious centres are still doing today from primary to tertiary.

“Now, they want to come from behind, through the back door and take over these institutions. It is a robbery that is coming up. How many Islamic systems have a university or high school that runs fully as Islamic school? “The church helps to lift the academic standard and development of a nation. And that is exactly what the agenda is against, they are using the government to fight for its achievement, it won’t work by God’s Grace”, he prayed. CAMA is RUGA in disguise -Kaze On his part, Kaze alleged that CAMA is a continuation of the Fulani dominance, saying it had been repackaged to reflect the interest of a tribe, after the Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) Bill was shut down in the National Assembly.

The former Representative said: “There is a huge outcry against CAMA 2020, many people have rejected it and I am also rejecting it. We view it as another RUGA in disguise, the same way with the waterway bill. “The law intends to shortchange Nigerian ancestral position and it pretends to speak for all citizens, but we all know that there are citizens who do cattle rearing across the country more than others.

“You hardly find a Yoruba man going to Borno to farm or a Plateau man going to Edo state for farming, but Fulani are all over, so CAMA seeks to take control of institutions that are both religious and social in nature. “It is inappropriate and it will send a dangerous signal to the polity and portray President Buhari as someone who is desperate to corner Nigeria in the interest of the geo-political zone and sectional interest which he represents. “It is unfortunate and we didn’t support it at all. I stand with other Nigerians who reject the law and I urge Nigerians to reject it in totality”, he said.

In the same vein, Thompson was of the opinion that the Church needs to view the CAMA as a kite being flown by those who are moles of terrorists within the government, while advising that the issue be approached with calm and dignity. Thompson said: “We must make a presentation to the National Assembly and the Presidency to alert them that CAMA provides all the evidence that the terrorists have penetrated the government and its agencies. “We must move quickly to protect the lives of both Muslims and Christians in the hope that the government has not become too compromised to stand for religious liberties.

The global sponsors of terror in Nigeria are determined to promote a religious war and they are using certain insiders to achieve their ends. “They are aware of the divide-and-rule, the colonial heritage that created the religious animosity that is part and parcel of the national narrative. They know that most Christians already feel terrorised and they will panic and fight one another as expected of terrified persons”, he explained.

‘It’s a good national policy’ However, ArchBishop Martins slightly differed, as he noted that CAMA is a good national policy that will surely help the ease of doing business in Nigeria and also foster transparency and accountability, if properly annexed. But he was quick to puncture the sections that he found as offensive in the new law while urging the Buhari administration and the National Assembly to urgently look into the thorny areas, so as not to cause disaffection in the country.

He said: “Section 839 (1 &2) gives little to desire when we read the clause of taking over the Board of Trustees of a religious or charity organisation by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). “At the moment, we cannot speak for the section of Nigerians who are nursing such fears. Both the Executive and Legislative arms of the government must work together to allay these fears.

We want not only a transparent and accountable nation, but also a just, fair and peaceful nation”, Martins said. Govt introducing corruption into churches -Kaduna CAN The Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) was not left out of the discussion, as the group voiced its opinion through its chairman, Reverend Joseph Hayab.

Alleging that the Buhari administration is planning to introduce corruption into churches and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) through CAMA, Hayab told Saturday Telegraph that the government is selfish for wanting to control the churches and NGOs despite not supporting the sector. According to the Kaduna CAN boss, governments in other climes have budgets and subventions for NGOs and as such, they were able to monitor how the money is spent. “You can only control what you support.

The reason other countries are controlling NGOs is because they provide support. You have to do the needful first. The National CAN has stated our position about CAMA. “What the Federal Government is trying to say is that CAMA is practiced in the UK, USA, and Canada. But can they tell us the kind of support they give NGOs in the country? They don’t have any budget for NGOs, no support at all.

“You only control what you support. The other countries are controlling because they provide support. You have to do the needful first. If you say okay, every month a certain amount of money goes to the NGOs, then you can say, we will be accountable to you, what we get, what we spend”, Hayab emphasised.

‘Buhari moving towards tyranny’ This is as a former Chairman of the Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF), Pastor Matthew Owojaiye, vowed that Christians will not allow CAMA 2020 to be in operation, accusing Buhari of moving towards tyranny. Pastor Owojaiye, who wondered how a ‘corrupt’ government wants to checkmate the churches, said it is dictatorial to oust court jurisdiction on any matter and say one cannot subject an act of parliament to the decision of the courts.

He said: “The church is not afraid. When you make a law and you said the law cannot be challenged in court, something is deficient with the law. We are saying that you are pushing towards tyranny. And how can a corrupt government say they want to checkmate the church.

“They have to first prove that the church is corrupt and if the members are choosing as a Board of Trustee, nobody has power to change that. So, as far as we are concerned, that law is not a law. It is not going to happen in Nigeria. “If anyone has a complaint against the church, let them go to the court, and the court has a way of dealing with such issues.

Because they did not even say what kind of offence the church has committed, and you cannot challenge it in court and that is why we say it cannot happen. What we are going to do is that we are going to put up an amendment”, Owojaiye vowed.

When probed on the steps being taken to challenge what he termed as an obnoxious law, he further queried: “However How many mosques are registered with the CAC? Why do churches have to register with the CAC in order to function? Who is checking the account of Mosques? “So it is possible that we are going to pull out of the CAC and we are going to operate the same way like the mosque”, he noted.

