CAMA 2020 provisions violates human rights – Falana, Odinkalu

A rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) and a former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, have spoken against the implementation of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, saying many of its provisions constitute infringement on the fundamental human rights of Nigerians.

Falana and Odinkalu said the new legislation gave too much powers to the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), which can easily be used to arbitrarily clamp down on civil society organisations.

They both bared their minds at a virtual town-hall meeting, with the theme: “CAMA 2020: Regulation or Repression?” co-organised by thr European Union-ACT; Open Society Initiative for West Africa; Working Group on Civil Society Regulatory Environment; Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

In his remarks, Falana faulted Section 389 of the legislation which empowers the CAC to suspend the Board of Trustees of an organisation in crisis and appoint an interim committee to manage its affairs. He said the section constitutes a violation of citizens’ rights to freedom of association.

The silk also faulted Section 842 which empowers the CAC to take over the funds in the bank accounts of an organisation in crisis as well as Section 851 which empowers the CAC to set up an Administrative Proceedings Committee, headed by its Registrar General, to resolve internal disputes in an organisation. He said the provisions of Section 842 is tantamount to “obtaining money by false pretence.”

Speaking in the same vein, Prof. Odinkalu described Part F of CAMA 2020 as a “mish-mash” of borrowed laws from the United Kingdom, hastily copied without the safeguards in the English law.

The Country Director of Amnesty International in Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, also opined that Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) were already adequately regulated, stressing that the intervention by the CAC was needless.

However, in his defence of the new law, Registrar General of the CAC, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, said there was no room for abuse because the Board of Trustees of an organisation will only be suspended after a Board of Inquiry set up by the Commission has looked into the crisis and make recommendations.

