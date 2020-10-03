News

'CAMA 2020'll aid ease of doing business in Nigeria'

The Founding Partner of SimmonsCooper Partners, Mr. Dapo Akinosun, has commended the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, saying it would promote ease of doing business, transparency and accountability, as well as bringing about brighter days for businesses in Nigeria. Akinosun, a business lawyer while speaking at a SimmonsCooper Partner webinar conference on ‘CAMA 2020 and Economic Growth’, said a progressive front to advance significant policy such as CAMA 2020 is critical to the national growth.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, ‘Easing Business in Nigeria’ Akinosun said SimmonsCooper believed that the strength of any economy cannot be disconnected from efforts put in to make business environment friendly.

He said: “As a business lawyer, I know that the government, corporate organisations and individuals alike will require not only a fresh capacity to adapt but in many instances to reinvent the wheels of progress.

